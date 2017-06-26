Three Astros Still Starters In All-Star Voting

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Not much has changed for the Houston Astros in the way of All-Star Voting since our last update last week. Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa are leading the second basemen and shortstops respectively and George Springer is in third for outfielders. All three would be starting in the All-Star game in Miami if voting holds through the completion at 10:59 CT Thursday.

Astros catchers Evan Gattis and Brian McCann also are in shouting distance of their listed positions top spots. Gattis, who is listed as the designated hitter, has 885,391 votes sitting in fifth place for the position behind leader Nelson Cruz of the Mariners at 1,366,962. McCann (1,330,042) is in third place for catchers behind Yankees Gary Sanchez (1,337,651) & Salvador Perez of the Royals leading the way with 2,150,223.

Voting can be done on Twitter and on the Astros websites.