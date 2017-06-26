The Best of The Triple Threat 06-26-2017

Sean and Rich talk about the latest update to MLB All-Star ballots, and the Astros 6-1 road trip in Oakland and Seattle.
Sean and Rich talk about the NBA Awards Show, and potential off-season moves that could impact the Houston Rockets. Could Chris Paul end up wearing a Rockets jersey?
Sean and Rich mock stupid people, doing stupid things. Included, a story about a prostitution deal gone bad involving a stabbing, $2 in quarters, edible panties and a 70-year-old man. All Due Respect.
Sean and Rich answer nine questions about concerns fans may have heading into Texans training camp. Also, if the Astros make a World Series run, how will that impact the Texans lead on TV ratings?