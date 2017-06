New York (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Rocket Head Coach Mike D’Antoni wins the NBA Coach of the Year award at the NBA Awards show on Monday Night.



D’Antoni led the Rockets to the 3rd seed in the Western Conference in his first year as the coach in Houston.

This is the second time that D’Antoni has won the coach of the year. He won it in his first full year as a head coach for the Phoenix Suns in 2004-2005.