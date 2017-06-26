Rockets Eric Gordon Wins NBA 6th Man Of The Year

New York (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon has won the Sixth Man of the Year award in his first year as a reserve.

Gordon beat out Rockets teammate Lou Williams and former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala for the award given to the league’s top player off the bench.

Gordon set an NBA single-season record for most 3-pointers off the bench, helping the high-scoring Rockets make more shots behind the arc than any team in history.

The Rockets had a chance for a big night on Monday at the first NBA Awards show, with James Harden a finalist for MVP and Mike D’Antoni a finalist for Coach of the Year.

Gordon averaged 31-minutes per game scoring 16 points per contest for the Rockets to help lead them to the 3-seed in the Western Conference.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)