Patrick Beverley Named NBA All-Defensive First Team

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The NBA Announced on Monday that Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley was named NBA All-Defensive First Team. He’s the fourth Rockets player in franchise history to earn First Team All-Defense honors, but the first since Scottie Pippen in 1999. This is Beverley’s second selection the All-Defensive team, earning second team distinction in 2013-14.

Beverley was third amongst guards in charges taken, sixth in the league. He deflected 200 balls and recovered 100 loose balls in under 75 games played, the only player of the eight players to reach those stats in so few games.

In addition, Beverley averaged 1.48 steals, helping the Rockets rank fourth in the league in turnovers forced (opponents 15.1 tpg). From the start of December through the end of the season, Houston ranked third in the NBA with 8.50 spg after averaging just 7.00 spg the first 18 games, of which Beverley missed 11.