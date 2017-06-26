NFL Shop Offers Redskins License Plate For Washington State

June 26, 2017 12:07 PM

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Washington Redskins play in our nation’s capital city of Washington D.C.  That is not a state, but near Virginia and Maryland.  However, the NFL Shop was offering a vanity front lisence plate with the outline of the state of Washington, a mere 2,771 miles away.

Yeah, that is the Redskins logo and the state where the Seattle Seahawks play behind it.  Fanatics, the company that runs the NFL Shop for the NFL has since removed the item for sale.   It was labeled as a “State Pride” license plate.  Maybe they were catering to that very small niche of Washington fans in the State of Washington, but we doubt it.

There are still some state pride plates left, including the Texans, but we can not find if this gaffe happened on any other items for the Redskins.  Also, somehow these are $30.

