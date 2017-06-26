Kealia Ohai Will Miss Remainder Of Dash Season With ACL Injury

HOUSTON – (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai will miss the remainder of the 2017 NWSL season with a Grade 3 ACL sprain and medial meniscus tear in her left knee, it was announced on Monday. She suffered the injury in the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 victory against the Orlando Pride.

“I’m devastated by the news, but also excited for this challenge,” Ohai said in the team’s press release. “Thank you to the fans for all of your kind words of support. It means so much to me. I will do everything in my power to get back on the field, better than ever.”

Ohai scored two goals and tallied two assists for the Dash in 10 starts this season a year after leading the NWSL in goals scored in 2016.

“The injury to Kealia is a big hit to the team, not only on the field but off the field due to the leader that she is. With her being the captain, you are losing a big piece of your team,” interim head coach Omar Morales said. “We have to stay strong for her, push for her, win some games and build on the momentum from Saturday. We will keep her in mind because she has done so much for us this year.”

The Dash return to action on Wednesday, June 28 when they host the Boston Breakers on Pride Night. The match will be the second part of a Dynamo and Dash doubleheader, with the Dynamo’s Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match kicking off at 5:30 p.m. and the Dash match starting at approximately 8 p.m.

Ohai sent out this tweet thanking everyone for their support.