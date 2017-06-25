San Jacinto College 6-25-17

June 25, 2017 6:20 PM
Filed Under: cbs houston, economy, education, Eye on Houston, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Joseph Zwiercan, Laura Murillo, San Jacinto College, Technology


Dr. Laura Murillo (President and CEO, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce) talks with Joseph Zwiercan (Central Dept. Chair, San Jacinto College) about their various petrochemical and energy programs available. Visit sanjac.edu for more information.

