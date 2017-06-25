San Jacinto College 6-25-17

Dr. Laura Murillo (President and CEO, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce) talks with Joseph Zwiercan (Central Dept. Chair, San Jacinto College) about their various petrochemical and energy programs available. Visit sanjac.edu for more information.
San Jacinto College 6-25-17June 25, 2017 6:20 PM
