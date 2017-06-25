Baylor College of Medicine 6-25-17

June 25, 2017 6:22 PM
Dr. Laura Murillo (President and CEO, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce) talks with Dr. Joseph Lamelas (Associate Chief of Cardiac Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine) about some of the advancements in cardiac surgery, as well as his emphasis on noninvasive valve surgery.

