Baylor College of Medicine 6-25-17

Dr. Laura Murillo (President and CEO, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce) talks with Dr. Joseph Lamelas (Associate Chief of Cardiac Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine) about some of the advancements in cardiac surgery, as well as his emphasis on noninvasive valve surgery.
Baylor College of Medicine 6-25-17June 25, 2017 6:22 PM
