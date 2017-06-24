Dynamo Draw 1-1 In Second Leg Of Texas Derby

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Dynamo controlled the game but a lack of quality chances on net led to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the Texas Derby on Friday night against FC Dallas at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Erick Torres got the Dynamo on the board first with his team-leading 11th goal of the season in the 19th minute. He received a long looping ball from central defender Adolfo Machado in the 19th minute and used all of his 5’11” 150lbs frame to shield FC Dallas’ 6’4″ 190lbs defender Matt Hedges to win the ball at his feet. Torres then took a few touches to his right at the top of the 18-yard box and blasted a low hard shot past keeper Jessie Gonzalez for the first goal in this year’s Texas Derby.

The weather was stifling and caused a water cool down break in the 30th minute but despite the weather cooling in the second half, the game and fire between these two intrastate rivals were just heating up.

FC Dallas came out with the energy after the half and was able to capitalize on a sluggish Dynamo defense as Maxi Urruti received a pass in the box from Michael Barrios in the Dynamo box and was able to squirt the ball through the defense and into the far corner of the next to knot the game up at 1-1. The shot looked to deflect off a Dynamo defender which froze keeper Tyler Deric on the attempt.

There were no more goals in the game, but the fireworks that were planned for after the game for the fans took form on the field in a heated lasted 15 minutes between teams familiar with scuffles during the Derby. The Dynamo attacked the entire final chunk of the game, pushing for that winning goal and three points, to the point that when Dallas star Kellyn Accosta laid on the grass stretched out and injured just above his own box the Dynamo kept pushing when they stole a pass at midfield. When the threat was neutralized by FC Dallas, shoving, yelling and some body checks ensued resulting in matching yellow cards for Alex and Hernan Grana. From that point in the 80th minute on the two teams saw a lot of players hitting the pitch after hard tackles.

In extra time, Dynamo sub Vicente Sanchez seemed to draw a foul just outside of the FC Dallas box but no whistle by referee Kevin Stott effectively ended the match. Replays showed that Sanchez’s leg was grabbed by a sliding Maynor Figeroa to prevent him from getting to the free ball.

The draw means the August 23rd matchup in Frisco will determine who controls El Capitan, the cannon used as a trophy for the winner of the Derby.

Before the game a cool moment when the singing of the National Anthem had to be completed by the fans when the microphone malfunctioned during the first line of the song.