The Best of The Triple Threat 06-23-2017

June 23, 2017 6:36 PM By Sean Pendergast
Filed Under: aaron rodgers, all due respect, DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Oilers, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, J.J. Watt, JJ Watt, John McClain, lavar ball, lonzo ball, NBA draft, NBA Draft 2017, NFL Top 100, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, tom brady, triple threat, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the players inside the top 10 on NFL Network’s Top 100 list, debate how they’d rank them, talk about DeAndre Hopkins dropping off the list, and discuss where a healthy J.J. Watt would be on this year’s list.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things during an extra long All Due Respect. It featured stories about Johnny Depp threatening to kill President Trump, a cat fight between Florida bikini contestants, two lawyers who got thrown in jail over a fist fight in court, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about last night’s NBA Draft, which bored them past the Lavar Ball circus. Also, Sean thinks the NBA will have a post-LeBron popularity problem like it did after Jordan retired.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with John McClain of the Houston Chronicle for a half hour, which includes some great stories.

 

