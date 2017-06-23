The Best of Gallant At Night 6-23

June 23, 2017 11:20 PM

Matt Hammond questions if fans are/should still be bitter about not drafting Derek Carr after the drafting of Deshaun Watson.

Matt Hammond breaks down Athletics pitcher Sonny Gray and the Astros interest in him.

In the Nightly News: breaking down the NBA draft, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin opt out and more.

Former Dynamo Player Eddie Robinson joins Matt Hammond live from the Dynamo/FC Dallas game in BBVA Compass Stadium.

Continued segment with Eddie Robinson.

In the Late Night Snack: Violence over nuggets, a city-wide hunt for a missing toe and more.

 

More from B-Straw & Pauly-G Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen