2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff Will Be Texas Tech Vs. Ole Miss

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The 2018 Advocare Texas Kickoff will see Texas Tech face off against Ole Miss it was announced on SportsRadio 610’s In The Loop with Cody Stoots and John Lopez, with Shaun Bijani filling in for John on Friday.
The Red Raiders and Rebels will be the sixth incarnation of the annual kickoff to College Football season. The teams have met five times in the past with Ole Miss owning a 3-2 record in the matchup.
The 2017 Advocare Texas Kickoff is September, 2nd to start 2017 season and features LSU and BYU at NRG Stadium.