The Best Of Mad Radio 6-22

June 22, 2017 10:02 AM By Landry Locker
Filed Under: MaD Radio

Mike and Seth discuss Carlos Correa’s complete effort in the Astros third straight win in Oakland and the latest weather scare in Oakland.

 Mike and Seth revisit the selection of Hakeem Olajuwon and touch on the latest Rockets rumors and which targets they’d like the Rockets to go after.
 Mike and Seth discuss if the Astros really need to make a deadline move to acquire another starter. Landry Locker doesn’t think so and would rather see Fiers, Peacock and Musgrove keep progressing throughout the season.
 In Part 4 of Mad Radio’s visit with Bill O’Brien the guys have O’Brien answer rapid fire topics on questions you don’t usually hear him talk about.
 Mike says that we could be on the verge of seeing the worst move in NBA history and he’s taking away rings because of it.


Mike and Seth visit with Marc Vandermeer during his weekly visit to discuss one of the advantages Watson and Savage will have this offseason and more.
 6-22 Mad Takes: Marc Vandermeer discusses porn and bad acting in today’s edition of Mad Takes.
 6-22 Screw Em
More from Landry Locker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen