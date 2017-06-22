Texas Derby Comes to Houston

Houston (CBS Houston) – The second leg of the 2017 Texas Derby is coming to Houston on Friday night when the Houston Dynamo host FC Dallas.

The Dynamo (7-6-3, 24 points) come into Friday’s match tied for second in the Western Conference.

Last week the Dynamo played to a 2-2 draw against the LA Galaxy that ended with some controversy when Romain Alessandrini scored a goal in the 95th minute to level the score.

Erick Torres continues to pace the Dynamo with 10 goals, which is tied for second in the league behind Nemanja Nikolic of Chicago. Alex’s seven assists are tied for the third most in the MLS.

FC Dallas (6-3-6, 24 points) are also tied for second in the Western Conference, but have played one less match than the Dynamo.

Like the Dynamo, FC Dallas enters Friday’s match on the heels of a road draw as they picked up one point in a 1-1 draw at Vancouver.

Maxi Urruti’s eight goals pace FC Dallas, while Michael Barrios has a club high six assists.

Friday’s match will be the second match between the two Texas teams. The first match came on May 28 when the match ended in a scoreless draw.

Both teams also are relatively healthy for the first time in a while. Wilmer Cabrera expects to have his full team available for selection, while Mauro Diaz could make his first start since tearing his achilles last year.

Listen to Friday’s match beginning with a 7:30 p.m. pregame show on 95.7 HD3 and the radio.com app.