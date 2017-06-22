Mad Conversation #1 – Bill O’Brien – Full Interview

June 22, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Bill O'Brien, Houston Texans, Mad Conversation, MaD Radio, podcast

In a new podcast from Mike Meltser and Seth Payne of Mad Radio, they sit down for more long form situation for a Mad Conversation with Houston Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien.   The three talk about everything from O’Brien’s days at Brown, to his first coaching job, his wife Caroline and son’s Jack and Michael. Including the way that Jack’s brain malformation changed O’Brien forever.  They also get into the Houston Texans current team and how the quarterback situation for the team with Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson.

Enjoy the first of what will be many Mad Conversations from Mike Meltser and Seth Payne with Bill O’Brien

 

