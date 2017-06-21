The Best of The Triple Threat 06-21-17

June 21, 2017 6:02 PM By Rich Lord
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Astros roughing up Oakland A’s pitcher Sonny Gray the night before, someone who has frequently been mentioned in trade rumors. Also, Dwight Howard got traded.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Hoops Critic Brian Geltzeiler on the NBA Draft, NBA free agency, Dwight Howard, trades, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, Ted, and Laura Reynolds give listeners on the text line advice on love, work, and life in general. Damn Straight Advice.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things. Included are stories about a Florida hit and run, a Texas man who changed his name to Trump, and more. All Due Respect.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about an article ranking the best NFL defenses of the past 30 years.

 

