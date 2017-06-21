The Best of Gallant At Night 6-21

Paul returns to talk NBA trade rumors, the contract extension of Rockets GM Daryl Morey and more.
Paul reacts to news of the Rockets putting fan favorite point guard Patrick Beverley on the trading block.
In the Nightly News: NBA trade/free agent madness and more.
Paul thinks the Astros’ latest stretch of games have helped build their character.
After Phil Jackson openly discusses trading forward Kristaps Porzingis, Paul is thankful that the Knicks aren’t the Rockets.
In the Late Night Snack: the quest for social media attention has gone too far, a weird place to hide a gun and more.
Paul breaks down the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer.