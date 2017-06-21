HFD Station Takeover with Firehouse Subs and Seth Payne

June 21, 2017 11:18 AM
SportsRadio 610 and Seth Payne have recently partnered with Firehouse Subs to give back and let first responders know how much we care about them! We are choosing a fire station in the Houston area once every few weeks, to takeover and surprise them all with lunch from Firehouse Subs. Our morning show host, Seth Payne, an original Houston Texan player, comes and delivers all the food and sits down with the guys to eat and talk all things football. It’s a great way to show them that we care, give them a break, and just talk football and sports! To see what station we may be taking over next, tune into SportsRadio 610.

fh 2 HFD Station Takeover with Firehouse Subs and Seth Payne  fh 5 HFD Station Takeover with Firehouse Subs and Seth Payne fh 3 HFD Station Takeover with Firehouse Subs and Seth Payne

