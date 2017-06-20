Your Guide To Fourth Of July Fashion

This Independence Day, stay ahead of the trends without overdoing it. The Fourth of July can be a tempting time to break out that flag-print top from the back of your closet that you annually reserve for the occasion. Instead, get involved with the holiday spirit by dressing in trendy red, white, and blue while also staying fashion-forward with a patriotic flair.

Stripes

One of the biggest trends of the summer is black/white and navy/white stripes everywhere. Think striped dresses, t-shirts, shorts, you name it. Draw inspiration from the American Flag by adding stripes to your outfit as a statement. Stripes can be worn for a casual daytime look, or even dressed up for a more formal nighttime fireworks viewing party. Ladies, try pairing a striped skirt with red sandals for an understated patriotic look. Men, keep it simple with a striped t-shirt paired with your bottom of choice.

All White Everything

Memorial Day is behind us, which only means one thing—white jeans season is in full swing. Since white is practically the color of summer, go all out this July 4th. For a simple day look, both men and women can pair white jeans with a crisp white button-down. For men, go for a shirt with oxford fabric to keep cool and minimize fuss (breathable and machine-washable!). For a more patriotic look, accessorize with all things red and blue, like a red statement belt or navy blue boat shoes. Just be extra cautious of ketchup and watermelon drips!

Get Festive With A Loud Star Print

When executed correctly, a star print can be an amazing addition to any outfit to pay homage to our great star-spangled banner. Keep it simple, however—only choose one article of clothing to wear as a print, otherwise you may become a walking headache to the other BBQ-goers. Think of your selected star piece as the statement and center of the outfit, and style simplistically around it. You can easily find stars printed on anything—tees, jeans, or sneakers to name a few options. Wearing star print is a great way to express your festive side, while still remaining chic and stylish. Bonus points if the print is red, white, or blue.

Red, White, And Denim Blue

Let’s face it—with 4th of July spirit everywhere you look in the weeks leading up to the day, there is an immediate response to dress head-to-toe in red, white, and blue. The decision to take this route can swiftly transform from trendy to cheesy, but it is easier than you think to stick to the former. A staple in anyone’s wardrobe is a great denim piece—jeans, shorts, and chambray tops, to name a few. When dressing in America’s colors, utilize the denim in your closet to be the ‘blue’ base, then style in red and white to complement the denim blue. Women can easily throw a denim chambray over a white dress, and wear a pair of red statement earrings to look modestly patriotic. For men, rock your favorite denim jeans with white Chucks and a red shirt for a clean yet festive outfit.

Sydney Cantor is a Content Intern at CBS Local.