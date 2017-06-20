The Best of The Triple Threat 06-20-2017

June 20, 2017 5:46 PM By Ted Johnson
Sean and Ted open the show talking about the Astros win at Oakland, the health of the pitching staff, and more.

 

Sean and Ted mock stupid people, doing stupid things. Ted shares a story from a local sandwich shop. All Due Respect.

 

Sean and Ted play ‘Six Words To’ with ways to describe your biggest, dumbest bar tab. This after Patriots party tight end Rob Gronkowski ran up a bill over 100,000.

 

Sean and Ted talk about dumb football takes given about Brock Osweiler, and by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

 

