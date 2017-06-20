The Best of Gallant At Night 6-20

June 20, 2017 10:59 PM

Matt Hammond sounds off on Deshaun Watson expectations and James Harden extension talk.

Matt Hammond breaks down the strong leadership qualities of Texans coach Bill O’Brien.

In the Nightly News: Bill O’Brien opens up about his son in his interview with MaD Radio.

Matt Hammond discusses what the Astros players in the All-Star game means for the franchise.

Matt Hammond is surprised JJ Watt’s back isn’t much of an issue when it comes to national media.

Matt Hammond reacts to trade rumors surrounding Rockets point guard Patrick Beverley.

 

 

 

