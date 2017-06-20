REPORT: Rockets Seeking Trade Of Patrick Beverley

June 20, 2017 3:28 PM

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Rockets are shopping point guard Patrick Beverley looking for potential trade partners, according to a source for the Sporting News.

Beverley averaged 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 2016 his first season with new head coach Mike D’Antoni.  Sporting News is reporting that Beverley is open to a trade and has consulted with the team about possible trades.  Beverley is entering the 3rd year of a 4-year contract with the Rockets. He is scheduled to be paid $10.5 over the last two seasons of the deal.

The NBA Draft is Thursday and the trade could be completed before the draft starts. The Rockets do not own a first-round pick in the draft this year.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen