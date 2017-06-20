REPORT: Rockets Seeking Trade Of Patrick Beverley

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Rockets are shopping point guard Patrick Beverley looking for potential trade partners, according to a source for the Sporting News.

Beverley averaged 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 2016 his first season with new head coach Mike D’Antoni. Sporting News is reporting that Beverley is open to a trade and has consulted with the team about possible trades. Beverley is entering the 3rd year of a 4-year contract with the Rockets. He is scheduled to be paid $10.5 over the last two seasons of the deal.

The NBA Draft is Thursday and the trade could be completed before the draft starts. The Rockets do not own a first-round pick in the draft this year.