Mad Conversation With Bill O'Brien - Part 2 - Life Off The Field And Changes To The OffenseIn Part 2 of Mad Radio's candid "Mad Conversation" visit with Texans head coach Bill O'Brien Mike and Seth discuss the emotions and challenges the Texans head coach endures off the field, the difference between coaching in the NFL and college and more. Plus, why O'Brien takes blame for the recent offensive struggles, what needs to change and why he's encouraged by what he saw from the Texans in the spring. Part three will air Wednesday, June 21, 2017 on Mad Radio.