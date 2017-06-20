3 Astros In Starting Spots For All-Star Voting

June 20, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Houston Astros

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Astros are making ground on the All-Star voting front as three players now sit in starting positions for All-Star fan voting in the American League.  Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa lead the middle of the infield both in first place at their respective positions while George Springer is sitting in third for outfielders.

When the first list of vote totals came out the Astros, the team with the best record in baseball didn’t have a single leader in their position.   Now the Astros have eight players in the pool of top vote getters at their positions.

The next update by Major League Baseball will be released next Monday, June 26.

 

