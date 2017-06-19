The Best of The Triple Threat 06-19-2017

June 19, 2017 5:56 PM By Sean Pendergast
Filed Under: all due respect, Boston Red Sox, chris paul, eric decker, golf, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, patrick beverley, pga tour, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, Tennessee Titans, The Triple Threat, triple threat, US Open Golf, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Astros losing their weekend series to the Red Sox, the injuries to the pitching staff, and their schedule this week.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about some interesting comments made by Patrick Beverley on his future with the Houston Rockets, and what the team might do this off-season to improve the roster.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the US Open from over the weekend, the poor ratings, and discuss if parity in the sport post Tiger Woods has hurt it’s TV appeal.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, doing stupid things. Included, a mouse trap in a Florida mailbox. All Due Respect.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Titans signing former Jets receiver Eric Decker, and how that could impact the Texans and the AFC South.

 

More from Sean Pendergast
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen