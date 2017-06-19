The Best of The Triple Threat 06-19-2017

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Astros losing their weekend series to the Red Sox, the injuries to the pitching staff, and their schedule this week.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about some interesting comments made by Patrick Beverley on his future with the Houston Rockets, and what the team might do this off-season to improve the roster.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the US Open from over the weekend, the poor ratings, and discuss if parity in the sport post Tiger Woods has hurt it’s TV appeal.
Sean, Rich, and Ted mock stupid people, doing stupid things. Included, a mouse trap in a Florida mailbox. All Due Respect.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Titans signing former Jets receiver Eric Decker, and how that could impact the Texans and the AFC South.