The Best Of Mad Radio 6-19

Mike and Seth react to everything that happened this weekend including the Astros rough homestand.
Mike and Seth discuss Patrick Beverley’s comments about his status as a Rocket amidst all of the NBA offseason rumors. Plus, Seth takes Landry Locker to task on his questions about Harden functioning with another ball-needy superstar.
Mike and Seth discuss Bill O’Brien’s comments about the NFL’s need for a developmental league and why he isn’t worried about Duane Brown playing in 2017.
Part 1 of Mad Radio's candid visit with Texans head coach Bill O'Brien
6-19 MeltsDown: Mike, Seth and Landry discuss the fine line between a guy being creepy and persistent.
Mike and Seth discuss the Astros rough homestand and third straight series loss, but Mike wants everyone to relax because the Stros are just fine.
6-19 Mad Takes: In an entertaining, chaotic edition of Mad Takes Seth gets mad at Mike and Landry, Landry gets mad at Seth, Landry gets mad at Mike and an early nominee for the Mad Radio Worst Take of The Week.