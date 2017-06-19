The Best of Gallant At Night 6-19

June 19, 2017 11:34 PM

Matt Hammond sounds off on Bill O’Brien’s resourcefulness and the Astros loss to the Red Sox.

Matt Hammond defends Bill O’Brien against critics who think he should lose his job.

In the Nightly News: 76ers get the #1 draft pick, Durant opts out and more.

Matt Hammond reacts to the Cleveland Cavaliers letting GM David Griffin go.

Matt Hammond breaks down early criticism of Deshaun Watson succeeding in the NFL.

In the Late Night Snack: Hanson likening Justin Bieber to a certain disease and hip-hop beef.

 

 

