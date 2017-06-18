US Veterans Initiative 6-18-17

Nick Russo talks with Kim Caravello and Mike Pyle about the United States Veterans Initiative, which provides housing and employment assistance to veterans in the Houston area. They also discuss the organization’s mission, who they serve, how they help, as well as how you can get involved and benefit from the program. Come out and support U.S. Vets at their fundraiser, coming up on June 23rd at Top Golf in Spring! Visit usvetsinc.org for more information.
US Veterans Initiative 6-18-17As Heard on 'Eye On Houston' June 18, 2017 5:26 PM
Nick Russo talks with Kim Caravello and Mike Pyle about the United States Veterans Initiative, which provides housing and employment assistance to veterans in the Houston area. They also discuss the organization’s mission, who they serve, how they help, as well as how you can get involved and benefit from the program. Come out and support U.S. Vets at their fundraiser, coming up on June 23rd at Top Golf in Spring! Visit usvetsinc.org for more information.