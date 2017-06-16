The Best of The Triple Threat 06-16-2017

June 16, 2017 7:05 PM By Ted Johnson
Filed Under: all due respect, Baseball, Boxing, conor mcgregor, duane brown, Floyd Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Houston Astros, Houston Texans, Lance McCullers, lance mccullers jr., MLB, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, triple threat, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted discuss the holdout by Texans left tackle Duane Brown. Are we OK with him doing what he needs to do to get the most money, or should he honor his contract? Ted has some strong opinions about how public player salaries should be.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Mayweather vs McGregor. Everyone seems to agree that it’s an historic mismatch, so why do people still care or want to watch? How much will people pay to watch the circus?

 

Sean, Rich & Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things. All Due Respect featured stories about activity levels on Pornhub in Cleveland after the Cavs lost Game 5.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers. McCullers said he’s not frustrated by the injuries, but did say he came back too early last year and learned to listen to his body. Also, he talked more smack about Arlington, discussed how the team has handled expectations, talked about what Brian McCann has meant to him and the rest of the pitching staff, and more.

 

More from Ted Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen