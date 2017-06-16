The Astros Lose 2-1 Pitching Duel To The Red Sox

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Friday night the Houston Astros were locked into a pitching duel with the Boston Red Sox but end up on the losing end of a 2-1 final score.

Mike Fiers over the past month of baseball has been one of the better pitchers in baseball. After being on the outside looking for a job in the starting rotation, Fiers has bounced back incredibly and been one of the more steady hands with injuries mounting to the Astros staff.

Against the Red Sox, Fiers started off a little shaky, allowing four hits, a walk, and a run through three innings of work. Fiers would settle down and hold the Sox’s to just one hit over the next four innings.

The problem for Fiers is he’d leave the seventh inning, on the hook for a loss despite pitching a really good game only allowing one earned run.

Brian McCann would get Fiers off the hook with a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the seventh and the Astros would come close to pushing another run across the plate.

After McCann’s homer Drew Pomeranz who started the game was pulled for Joe Kelly, the Astros would end up with runners on the corners with two outs and with Nori Aoki facing the Sox’s flame thrower, he’d lock into nine-pitch at-bat before lining out to third ending the inning and the scoring chance, but not before they tied the game 1-1.

Unfortunately for the Astros, the lead would not last long, Will Harris who came into to pitch the eighth inning would give up a solo home run to Mookie Betts on his very first pitch.