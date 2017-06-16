Sports and Agility Camp with Moran Norris

The Moran Norris Sports and Agility Camp presents well-rounded techniques and fundamentals of various sports to help any athlete, beginner or experienced, understand what it takes to perform like the best. This camp will feature learning sessions of a variety of sports, including football, boxing, track and field, strength training, safety techniques, nutrition and more! All ages welcome.

Date: Saturday, June 24th 2017

Registration: 830am – 9am

Camp: 9am – 1pm

Location: Houston Baptist University, 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston Tx, 77074

NFL players including: Vernon Davis, Frank Gore, Vontae Davis and many more.

Get more info at http://morannorrisfoundation.org/content.php?page=Skills___Agility_Camp

