Sports and Agility Camp with Moran Norris

The Moran Norris Sports and Agility Camp presents well-rounded techniques and fundamentals of various sports to help any athlete, beginner or experienced, understand what it takes to perform like the best. This camp will feature learning sessions of a variety of sports, including football, boxing, track and field, strength training, safety techniques, nutrition and more! All ages welcome.
Date: Saturday, June 24th 2017
Registration: 830am – 9am
Camp: 9am – 1pm
Location: Houston Baptist University, 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston Tx, 77074
NFL players including: Vernon Davis, Frank Gore, Vontae Davis and many more.
Get more info at http://morannorrisfoundation.org/content.php?page=Skills___Agility_Camp