Dynamo In LA For Galaxy

Houston (CBS Houston) – A team with poor form at home hosts a team with poor form on the road when the LA Galaxy host the Dynamo in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

On the season the Dynamo have played seven matches on the road and have one point to show for it with a 0-6-1 record away from BBVA Compass Stadium in MLS competition play. The Dynamo did get an extra time victory against North Carolina FC on Wednesday night in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that they hope will lead to road momentum.

In six home matches for the LA Galaxy they have just one win, which is the lowest in the MLS. A 1-3-2, 5 point home record is also the lowest home point total in the league.

Despite the LA Galaxy being in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 5-5-3, 18 points record, they haven’t lost in six matches when they fell at home against Seattle on April 23rd.

2016 LA Galaxy player of the year Giovani dos Santos and Romain Alessandrini pace their club with six goals each on the season.

The Dynamo continue to be led by Erick Torres who has 10 goals on the year which ranks second in the MLS behind only Chicacgo’s Nemanja Nikolic 12 goals. Alex is tied for second in the league in assists with seven, and trails Toronto FC’s Victor Vazquez who has eight assists.

Despite the poor road numbers for the Dynamo the 2017 record so far has exceeded expectations to this point. A 7-6-2, 23 points mark currently has the Dynamo in third place in the Western Conference standings.

Listen to the prematch show beginning at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Sports Radio 610.