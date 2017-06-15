The Best of The Triple Threat 06-15-17

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the upcoming NBA off-season and moves the Houston Rockets could make; will Chris Paul be an option?
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the most recent episode of the NFL Top 100 Players list and DeAndre Hopkins most likely falling off that list.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things. Included is a story about the best, or worst, excuse you’ll hear for theft. All Due Respect.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk with Houston Astros relief pitcher Will Harris. They discuss the team’s hot start, how the relief pitchers have handled a heavy workload, the mindset behind being put in the game during the 5th inning compared to a save situation, how fast the Astros promote prospects, and more.