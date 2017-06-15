The Best Of Mad Radio 6-15

Mike and Seth react to the Astros 13-2 win over the Rangers and the performances by Derek Fisher and Francis Martes.

Mike and Seth react to the comments from Rangers manager Jeff Banister and the rivalry between the Astros and Rangers.

Mike and Seth discuss Bill O’Brien’s descriptive comments about Tom Savage and JJ Watt’s comments following practice.

Mike and Seth react to the noise coming from the Texans and try to translate what Bill O’Brien actually means when he says some of the things he has said during the offseason.

6-15 MeltsDown: Mike’s excited for McGregor And Mayweather regardless of what anyone else says.

6-15 Mad Takes with Vandy: Marc Vandermeer joins Mike and Seth to discuss Lonzo Ball’s new commercial, traffic chaos and more.

Mike and Seth are joined by Marc Vandermeer for his weekly visit and they discuss the Texans, the NBA Finals and more.

6-15 Screw Em with Marc Vandermeer

Andy Benoit of the MMQB joins Mad Radio to discuss his opinion that Deshaun Watson is playing under massive pressure in 2017, the Texans heading into the 2017 season and more.