The Best Of Gallant At Night 6-15

June 15, 2017 11:54 PM

Paul recaps the Astros/Rangers series and the state of the team right now.

Paul talks Astros trade deadline and gets a breakdancing education on an Ask Gallant Anything Thursday.

In the Gallant Nightly News: Paul reacts to Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s response to the Warriors finals win and more.

In Key & Peele style, Paul Gallant provides the inner monologue to Brock Osweiler’s recent politically correct comments.

Draymond Green proves again why he is Paul’s favorite sports troll.

In the Late Night Snack: an odd case out of Pakistan leads Paul down a rabbit hole of weird laws in the United States.

Paul feels bad for Myles Garrett and Christian Hackenberg and fears the weekend in the Last Call.

