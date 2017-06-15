Today's show (thanks to @mbf_houston) Who do Texans players want to start at QB? Tom Savage? Or Deshaun Watson? https://t.co/f4gC0Bf4JX — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) June 15, 2017

0:00 mark

Who do Texans players want to start at QB? Savage? Or Watson?

Can the Astros afford to make big moves at the MLB trade deadline?

22:15 mark

How worried are you about JJ Watt’s health?

How Myles Garrett can make Jadeveon Clowney look good

50:15 mark

What do you make of Brock Osweiler’s dig at Bill O’Brien?

Should LeBron leave the Cavs again?

1:18:10 mark

How confident should we be in Tom Savage?

How long should the Astros let top prospects play?

