Who Do Texans Players Want To Start At QB? Savage? Or Watson?

The Matt Hammond Show, weekdays on SportsRadio610.com June 15, 2017 1:09 PM By Matt Hammond
0:00 mark

Who do Texans players want to start at QB? Savage? Or Watson?

Can the Astros afford to make big moves at the MLB trade deadline?

22:15 mark

How worried are you about JJ Watt’s health?

How Myles Garrett can make Jadeveon Clowney look good

50:15 mark

What do you make of Brock Osweiler’s dig at Bill O’Brien?

Should LeBron leave the Cavs again?

1:18:10 mark

How confident should we be in Tom Savage?

How long should the Astros let top prospects play?

Matt hosts Saturdays from 1-4 pm on SportsRadio 610. You can, and totally should, follow him on Twitter.com.

