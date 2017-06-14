The Best of The Triple Threat 06-14-17

June 14, 2017 6:42 PM
The gang’s back together. They talk training camp and if they’re worried about the Astros yet.

JJ Watt met with the media today. They discuss his comments on his health and a certain member of the front seven.

Odell Beckham Jr. was at minicamp for the Giants. Does this mean players’ leverage to hold out is diminishing? Also, where does this leave Duane Brown and the Texans?

They start off talking about the chemistry between Savage and Hopkins, but then Rich isn’t a fan of Watson sitting.

Mayweather vs. MacGregor is set, Myles Garrett may have hurt himself sacking Brock in Browns minicamp, and the Astros called Derek Fisher up. Not THAT Derek Fisher, Sean.

Consensus is JD Clowney is slowly becoming a Jedi with a surprising amount of swag.

