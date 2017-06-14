The Best of Gallant At Night 6-14

June 14, 2017 11:14 PM

Paul analyzes the current Texans situation as minicamp comes to an end.

A frustrated Paul wants to know how Houstonians deal with their commute from the suburbs.

In the Gallant Nightly News: Mayweather/McGregor is official, Texans get a day off and more.

An NFL analyst thinks Deshaun Watson is facing more pressure than any QB before him and Paul can’t make sense of it.

In the Late Night Snack: more United Airlines drama, a man’s plan to go to jail backfires and poop rights.

Paul reacts to the Astros’ commanding win over the Rangers Wednesday night.

Paul thinks forcing high school kids to play one sport is wrong and a coach offers his perspective in the Last Call.

