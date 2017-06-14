Texans Mini-Camp Day 2: Camp Wraps Early; O’Brien Excited For Joint Workouts

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Here are the news notes and quotes from the second open session of Houston Texans mini-camp on Wednesday, June 14th.

>> Tuesday was the final day for the Texans in veteran mini-camp before the squad takes a break until they head to West Virginia for training camp at the Greenbrier. “We’re going to shut it down,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said confirming the end of mini-camp. “We’ve had a great nine weeks. These guys have worked really hard. We have the linemen in there right now lifting and conditioning, doing things in there, and then we’ll cancel tomorrow. We’ll have a meeting here and we’ll cut everybody loose here at the end of the day.”

>> As mentioned in the quote above, no offensive or defensive lineman were on the practice field on Wednesday and were inside NRG Stadium working on strength and conditioning on the final day of workouts.

>> The workout was short and was complete in just about an hour. Most of the workout were individual drills and seven-on-seven scrimmage work with the skill position players.

>> The Texans announced the dates and time for their training camp Tuesday afternoon which included all the dates at the Greenbrier and the dates of their joint practice with the New England Patriots. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton also mentioned that the Texans would travel to New Orleans ahead of their preseason game STORY

O’Brien on joint practices during training camp.

“We get so much out of that. It breaks up the monotony of training camp. You’re able to see your own players against different schemes instead of seeing the same scheme, day in and day out. You’re able to see how other teams do things. You’re able to see how your roster compares to another team’s roster, and vice-versa. I think it’s great for our scouting staff to be able to watch another team up close like that. The competition level is great. The coaching staffs that we’ve worked with – now with Coach (Bill) Belichick coming up here in August and Coach (Sean) Payton later on – they’re great coaching staffs to work with. We practice in a very similar way. We have a similar practice format, so everything meshes pretty well, and we’re excited about doing it. ”

>> There is quiet excitement over having training camp workouts away from Houston in 2017, the first for the Texans franchise. The weather will be much cooler of course, but the players seem to be excited for the potential to grow as a team by being away “I think it’s going to be awesome. I really do,” quarterback Tom Savage said. “I think it’s going to be another good bonding experience. No distractions out there. We’ll be able to go out there and compete and just hang out. Obviously the weather – the humidity I’m assuming is going to be a little lower up there, so I’m looking forward to that.”

>> Deshaun Watson’s accuracy continues to improve as he completed several balls in tight windows throughout the practice. The amount of reps have been mostly consistent for all three quarterbacks throughout OTA’s and mini-camp.

>> Deandre Hopkins gave his thoughts on the quarterbacks in camp including Tom Savage who he feels is ready for his opportunity to be the leader of the offense. “I like his leadership. From last year when he wasn’t playing on the field he was still showing the guys, telling us what we should do, helping us out like he was the starting quarterback. Now that he’s in that role it’s not surprise to anybody on this field that he deserves that role. He has earned it, not just from playing but from the chemistry he has built in the locker room with everybody.” – DeAndre Hopkins.

>> Brandon Weeden, the elder statesmen of the quarterback room is very comfortable with his role on the team and mentioned that the quarterback room has a great atmosphere right now. “It’s a great room. We’re all really close. Me and Tom (Savage) have been close ever since I got here. We’ve kind of always had that bond,” Weeden said. “Deshaun has come in, he’s been exceptional he’s been great. We got a really good room. It’s fun to come to work.”

>> JJ Watt was inside NRG Stadium working on strength and conditioning, but has spent a lot of time on the practice field during OTA’s the last several weeks. Watt said the next step of his recovery will be finally putting pads on during training camp. “I would say that’s definitely another step in the process,” Watt said. “I think being out here, you guys saw a couple of the practices, but these are pretty darn close to hitting. We practice pretty hard out here and we have a lot of fun, so this time was good for me. To put on a helmet, play football, take some run blocks, get after the passer a little bit. I felt really good. I’ve had a really good time out here. I can never say for sure what’s going to happen in the future, so yes, training camp is going to be another one of those times where it’s like, OK, next step.”