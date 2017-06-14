Sidney Crosby Rocks J.J. Watt Sneakers To Throw Out First Pitch In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh (CBS HOUSTON) – The Pittsburgh Pirates celebrated their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships on Tuesday by throwing out the first pitch at PNC Park before the Pirates and Colorado Rockies game. Captain and Con Smyth Trophy winner Sidney Crosby took the hill to throw the first pitch. On his feet, the best player in hockey was wearing the signature J.J. Watt I’s (Insomnia Edition).
The shoes do seem like a perfect fit for any of the players in Pittsburgh as the black and gold shoes go with all three professional team’s colors. Even J.J.’s younger brother T.J. Watt could get away with wearing his brother’s shoes around the steel city.
Watt, an avid hockey fan, noticed the picture on Twitter on Wednesday.