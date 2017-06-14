Sidney Crosby Rocks J.J. Watt Sneakers To Throw Out First Pitch In Pittsburgh

June 14, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: J.J. Watt, sidney crosby

Pittsburgh (CBS HOUSTON) – The Pittsburgh Pirates celebrated their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships on Tuesday by throwing out the first pitch at PNC Park before the Pirates and Colorado Rockies game. Captain and Con Smyth Trophy winner Sidney Crosby took the hill to throw the first pitch. On his feet, the best player in hockey was wearing the signature J.J. Watt I’s (Insomnia Edition).

gettyimages 695718992 Sidney Crosby Rocks J.J. Watt Sneakers To Throw Out First Pitch In Pittsburgh

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The shoes do seem like a perfect fit for any of the players in Pittsburgh as the black and gold shoes go with all three professional team’s colors. Even J.J.’s younger brother T.J. Watt could get away with wearing his brother’s shoes around the steel city.

Watt, an avid hockey fan, noticed the picture on Twitter on Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen