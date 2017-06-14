Lance McCullers Roasts Rangers And Arlington On Twitter

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Astros young fireballer Lance McCullers is on the 10-day DL with back soreness, but his thumbs are still fully functioning as proven by his ability to take down Texas Rangers Manager and an entire city win one tweet.

Jeff Bannister joined 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Wednesday before the series finale between the two Lone Star State squads and boasted about his team representing the state of Texas.

"All I know is they get to put Houston on their chest, we get to put Texas on ours" – My favorite guy Jeff Banister just now on @1053thefan — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) June 14, 2017

When McCullers saw that he went after the city the Rangers play their home games in.

Arlington has a chip on its shoulder about the team representing that city. A few years ago when the Rangers won the division the city had shirts pulled from the shelf that celebrated the division crown but depicted the skyline of Dallas, not Arlington.