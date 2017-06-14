Astros #4 Prospect Fisher Makes MLB Debut

The Astros second best position player prospect, outfielder Derek Fisher, made his major league debut Wednesday night against the Rangers.

Fisher, Houston’s #4 prospect, replaced Josh Reddick who was put on the disabled list with a concussion.

“The decision to bring Fisher up really rests on the fact he’s the best player in that league (PCL),” said manager A.J. Hinch. “He has been incredible for the first couple of months. He can come up here and get a taste for what the big leagues is like. It could be a short stay for him given that Reddick could be out the minimum number of days. Or maybe not. Whether it is one day, three days, five days, 10 days, whatever the opportunity presents itself, we want to give it to the best player and the best player right now is Fish. “

Fisher was hitting .335 at Triple-A Fresno with 16 homers, 45 RBI’s and 13 steals and was recently named as the club’s May Minor League Player of the Month.

Hinch was impressed with Fisher in spring training citing his bat speed, great foot speed and athleticism while referring to his March performance as “dynamic.”

Fisher batted eighth and played left field Wednesday night.

“We are a tough lineup to crack,” Hinch added. I am going to hit him in the bottom third of the order when he plays for the most part.”

Fisher homered for his first big league hit in the 6th inning off Jeremy Jeffress.

