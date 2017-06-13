The Best of The Triple Threat 06-13-17

June 13, 2017 6:32 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, duane brown, Golden State Warriors, Houston Astros, Houston Texans, NBA Finals, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, The Triple Threat, triple threat

Duane Brown’s not at Texans minicamp. Consensus is they need him, what will it take to get a deal done?

Sean and Rich react to the Warriors win, and discuss LeBron’s claiming he didn’t play for a super team.

DeShaun Watson met with the media today. Sean and Rich discuss how good his mentality as a current backup is.

Throwing cats is wrong, and Sean tries to get Rich to play Drug Price is Right.

Our Commander in Chief had some kind words about DeShaun Watson yesterday, Sean and Rich dive into them.

A creative student-athlete is getting screwed by UCF and the NCAA, the Astros had themselves a draft, the Warriors won the title and Duane Brown didn’t show up at minicamp.

More from The Triple Threat
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

6-10s Calendar
Watch Now: Live Video & Video Highlights
Play.it

Listen Live

Listen