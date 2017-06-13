The Best of Gallant At Night 6-13

Paul dissects the Warriors’ NBA Finals win and what it means for the league for the near future.

In the Nightly News: Paul reacts to Duane Brown not reporting to Texans minicamp, a strange Kevin Durant commercial and more.

Paul reacts to positive Tom Savage news coming out of Texans minicamp.

Houston rap legend E.S.G. joins the show to explain DJ Screw and screw music to Paul.

In the Late Night Snack: a Chinese man was severly backed up, our phones are intentionally turning us into addicts and more.

Paul reacts to the Astros’ 4-2 loss to the Rangers Tuesday.

The NCAA is still petty and Paul finds a way to avoid taxes in the Last Call/I Learned Something.