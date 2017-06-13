Texans To Hold Joint Practices With Saints In Preseason

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans will be road warriors during the 2017 pre-season. The Texans announced earlier in the offseason that they will take their training camp away from Houston for the first time in franchise history by hosting it at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Texans will host the New England Patriots for joint practices at the Greenbrier to their preseason game on August 19th at NRG Stadium.

The Texans will continue their pre-season travels the following week as Saints head coach Sean Payton said during his media session on Tuesday that the Saints will host the Texans for joint practices in New Orleans ahead of their preseason game on August 26th.

“The Texans will be here for a couple days before we play them,” Payton said at his media availability. “We’ve had over the years a number of joint practices with them.”

The Texans and Saints held joint practices during the 2016 season as well. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is a long time proponent of joint workouts and has held them in previous preseasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers.

Alex Del Barrio covers the Houston Texans for Sportsradio610.com and is the color commentator for the Houston Dynamo. He also hosts “ADB and Murph” with Matt Murphy which can be heard on Saturday afternoons 4-7 pm Follow Alex Del Barrio on Twitter: @alexdelbarrio