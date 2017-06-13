Peacock Sets Punch Out Record

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Astros pitching rotation is facing some trouble with their top three starters on the disabled list. Reliever Brad Peacock worked his way into the rotation through a spot start and has never looked back. He went 4.2 innings Tuesday night allowing just 2 hits and striking out 10 in a strong performance, but the Astros would fall to the Rangers by a final score of 4-2.

“Peacock was exceptional. I thought he got a little unlucky at the end even… All in all he had really good put away pitches going,” Houston Manager A.J. Hinch said.

Peacock is the first pitcher in Astros history to record ten strikeouts in less than five innings pitched. Seven of those strikeouts came in the first nine outs of the game. It is surprising that Brad holds this statistical record when you take into account the number of Hall of Fame starting pitchers Houston has had.

“I guess that’s pretty cool. I’d rather go seven innings than strikeout ten in four innings, but I’ll take it,” Peacock said.

Offensively, George Springer gave the Astros an early lead with a leadoff home run. It is his 18th of the season which is second in the American League. More impressively, it is his 7th leadoff home run of the year which leads all of Major League Baseball.

“I love George at the top, obviously. I put him up there for a reason. He does a really good job of setting the tone on most nights,” Hinch said.

The Astros will try to avoid a sweep Wednesday night with Francis Martes on the mound. It will be his second career appearance and first career start as a big leaguer. The Astros have a record of (4-6) in their last ten games.

