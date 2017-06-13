How Hurt Are Dallas Keuchel And Lance McCullers, Really?

The Matt Hammond Show, weekdays on SportsRadio610.com June 13, 2017 7:12 PM By Matt Hammond

0:00 mark

With Keuchel and McCullers injured, are the Astros in trouble?

Should we think less of Kevin Durant’s championship with the Warriors?

22:10 mark

Is Deshaun Watson just “winner” who’s gonna bust in the NFL?

Does LeBron’s Finals record hurt his legacy?

40:40 mark

The big-picture impact of the Astros performance in the MLB Draft

Why LeBron’s right about never having played for a “super team”

