How Hurt Are Dallas Keuchel And Lance McCullers, Really?

0:00 mark
With Keuchel and McCullers injured, are the Astros in trouble?
Should we think less of Kevin Durant’s championship with the Warriors?
22:10 mark
Is Deshaun Watson just “winner” who’s gonna bust in the NFL?
Does LeBron’s Finals record hurt his legacy?
40:40 mark
The big-picture impact of the Astros performance in the MLB Draft
Why LeBron’s right about never having played for a “super team”
