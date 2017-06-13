Duane Brown Doesn’t Report To First Day Of Mandatory Minicamp

Houston (CBS HOUSTON) – The Houston Texans veteran left tackle Duane Brown did not report for the team’s first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Brown, the Texans first round draft pick in 2008, also skipped Official Team Activities in May, which are not mandatory. By skipping Tuesday’s first mandatory practice Brown will be fined $13,400 by the team. If he chooses to skip the other two days of the three-day minicamp he will be fined a total of $80,405.

The Pro Bowl left tackle played 12-games in 2016 at left tackle after recovering from a quad tear in the final game of 2015. He is looking for a new contract from the Texans with two years left on his current deal that would see him paid $9.65M in 2017 and $9.75M in 2018, but none of that money is guaranteed for Brown.