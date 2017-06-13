Deshaun Watson Defends His White House Visit Attire To 610’s Derek Fogel

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive lineman Carlos Watkins were in Washington DC on Monday with the rest of their former Clemson teammates and coaches for their visit to the White House celebrating their 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship.
For Watson’s visit to the home of the White House the signal caller picked out a blazer with a white shirt and red tie with a pair of all-red high end Balenciaga sneakers. The Texans posted an image of Watson and Watkins on the team’s instagram account seen below.
Gallant at Night’s own Paul Gallant, in classic Pauly-G fashion, was concerned about the snugness of Watson’s pants with this tweet below.
Which led to weekend host and Astros reporter Derek Fogel questioning Watson’s entire ensemble.
After a back and forth with myself and Fogel, Watson decided to step in and defend his style to Fogel and forced him to backtrack on his statements rather quickly Check out the Twitter dialogue below
