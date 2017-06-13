Deshaun Watson Defends His White House Visit Attire To 610’s Derek Fogel

HOUSTON (CBS HOUSTON) – Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive lineman Carlos Watkins were in Washington DC on Monday with the rest of their former Clemson teammates and coaches for their visit to the White House celebrating their 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship.

For Watson’s visit to the home of the White House the signal caller picked out a blazer with a white shirt and red tie with a pair of all-red high end Balenciaga sneakers. The Texans posted an image of Watson and Watkins on the team’s instagram account seen below.



Gallant at Night’s own Paul Gallant, in classic Pauly-G fashion, was concerned about the snugness of Watson’s pants with this tweet below.

https://t.co/YlI5z1a3iO I'm concerned about our future QB's leg circulation — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) June 13, 2017

Which led to weekend host and Astros reporter Derek Fogel questioning Watson’s entire ensemble.

Damn it, you don't wear sneakers with a blazer. Come on. Buy a damn suit, @deshaunwatson you have the money. — Derek Fogel (@FogelSaidWhat) June 13, 2017

After a back and forth with myself and Fogel, Watson decided to step in and defend his style to Fogel and forced him to backtrack on his statements rather quickly Check out the Twitter dialogue below

It's called style. Everyone have their own look, if you don't like then don't look.. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) June 13, 2017

Well @deshaunwatson just liked your tweet so I'm going to say it's fine now. I stand behind the Texans future QB1. — Derek Fogel (@FogelSaidWhat) June 13, 2017

Everyone is unique & different! — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) June 13, 2017

